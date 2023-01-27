Last year in September, Apple rolled out the iOS 16 version. Now, Apple is all set to introduce the iOS 17 in its in-house Worldwide Developers Conference.

Prior to the anticipated rollout of Apple iOS 17, a few leaked pieces of information suggest that iOS 17 would not focus much on visual changes but on efficiency and stability. The release of Apple’s Reality Pro (AR/VR) headset is also expected to be the utmost focus at the event.

The leak states that Apple iOS 17 version will come with a dedicated app for the headset, a similar concept to the Watch app but with more new features. Apple’s Home app and Find My app will also be getting a few changes.

In addition, the Music app is expected to see some changes with a focus on navigation. The Mail app and Reminders and Files will be improved, too. The same goes for the Fitness and Wallet apps, which may be connected to Apple Pay Later.

Apple iOS 17 is built to run on six devices with the Dynamic Island feature, of which two are iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. So, it can be expected that the upcoming four iPhone 15 models will also feature Dynamic Island.

The Apple iOS 17 will also bring support USB-C ports to all four upcoming iPhones, but Pro and Pro Max may support USB 3.2 speeds. Reports also state that Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to induce advanced image processing software as compared to the iPhone 15 Pro.