As per reports, Apple should introduce USB-C for all iPhones by 2024 and 2025 in Europe.

A new directive said that the European Parliament has decided “in accordance with Article 10(1) of Regulation (EU) No 1025/2012, and by 28 December 2024, request one or more European standardization organizations to draft harmonized standards laying down technical specifications for the charging interface(s) and charging communication protocol(s) for radio equipment capable of being recharged by means other than wired charging.”

With the new directive being passed, Apple will have to introduce USB-C for all its upcoming products, starting from December 28, 2024. It can be expected that Apple’s in-line headsets and iPhones will have to make the shift, as currently only Macs, iPads, and now the Apple TV use a USB-C standard.