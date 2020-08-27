Apple’s iOS 14 privacy update could damage ad business, warns Facebook

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Facebook has said that Apple’s new anti-tracking update for iOS 14 could have a negative impact on ad revenue, especially for developers and publishers using its Audience Network.
Apple in June announced that as part of the iOS 14 update, apps will require to ask users for permission to collect and share data using Apple’s device identifier.
This will negatively impact Facebook’s Audience Network used by advertisers and publishers, thus impacting their ability to monetise through ads, the company said.
Currently, advertisers use a unique ID number for more targeted ads and to estimate the ads’ effectiveness. Apple’s new update would require users to opt into tracking when the app is first launched.
Facebook will not collect this identifier for advertisers (IDFA) on its own apps on iOS 14, it said. It will also release an updated version of the Facebook SDK compatible with iOS 14.
“The new version of the Facebook SDK will provide support for Apple’s SKAdNetwork API, which limits the data available to businesses for running and measuring campaigns,” Facebook said.
It further warned that though it is not likely to impact Facebook’s own ad business, it will impact developers and publishers’ ad revenue due to the impact on its Audience Network feature. Audience Network lets advertisers create more personalised ads for users.
“We expect these changes will disproportionately affect Audience Network given its heavy dependence on app advertising. Like all ad networks on iOS 14, advertiser ability to accurately target and measure their campaigns on Audience Network will be impacted, and as a result publishers should expect their ability to effectively monetise on Audience Network to decrease. Ultimately, despite our best efforts, Apple’s updates may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14,” Facebook said.
“While it’s difficult to quantify the impact to publishers and developers at this point with so many unknowns, in testing we’ve seen more than a 50 per cent drop in Audience Network publisher revenue when personalisation was removed from mobile app ad install campaigns,” it said.
“We understand that iOS 14 will hurt many of our developers and publishers at an already difficult time for businesses,” it added.
Facebook is implementing various changes to comply with the new updates prior to the launch of iOS 14. It also emphasised on the need for “industry consultation” for changes to platform policies, “as these updates have a far-reaching impact on the developer ecosystem”
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
₹1118 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...