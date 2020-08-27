Fortnite’s new season will not be available on iOS and macOS, confirms Epic

Fortnite’s newly released season will not be available on Apple devices, game maker Epic Games confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement is the result of the ongoing feud between Epic Games and Apple.

“Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27,” Epic Games said in an official blog post.

The update will be available on Android devices.

“If you still want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access the latest version of Fortnite from the Epic Games App for Android on Fortnite.com/Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store,” Epic said.

Apple and Google had banned Fortnite from their app stores earlier this month after Epic had snuck in an update that let users purchase in-game currency using Epic’s payment system at a lower rate. This violated the companies’ app store policies.

Epic in retaliation had filed a lawsuit against Apple. It had recently received a temporary restraining order against restricting Apple from taking any action against Epic’s developer account. The order however maintained that the ban on Fortnite will remain in place for now.

Apple, in response to the order, said that if Epic complies with the guidelines it will “gladly welcome” Fortnite back to iOS.

Epic, however, has refused to comply citing Apple’s monopolistic policies.

“Apple is asking that Epic revert Fortnite to exclusively use Apple payments. Their proposal is an invitation for Epic to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS, suppressing free market competition and inflating prices. As a matter of principle, we won’t participate in this scheme,” the game maker said in a blog post.