Bharti Airtel to raise mobile call, data charges by up to 42 per cent from December 3

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 01, 2019 Published on December 01, 2019

Both firms are desperately looking to the government for a relief package

Bharti Airtel has hiked mobile tariffs in the range of 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day, effective December 3, by launching a slew of new schemes.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Bharti Airtel said: “Our new mobile plans offer tremendous value to our customers and are backed by a superior network experience on Airtel’s nationwide 4G network. Airtel will continue to make large investments in emerging technologies and digital platforms to deliver world-class experiences to our customers”.

Airtel’s new plans, represent tariff increases in the range of 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits, the company said in a statement.

