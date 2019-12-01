Vodafone Idea hikes pre-paid tariffs by about 20 per cent

In an attempt to mitigate losses arising from the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) payout, Vodafone-Idea has hiked mobile tariffs by about 20 per cent across its pre-paid services.

The new tariffs will come into effect from December 3, the company said in a statement.

Earlier on November 18, Vodafone-Idea had stated “acute financial stress” in the sector that required it to hike tariff from December.

The company had posted losses of Rs 50,921 crore in second quarter ended September 30, the highest-ever for a corporate in India.

Read: Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs to hike tariffs from December 1