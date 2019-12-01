Info-tech

Vodafone Idea hikes pre-paid tariffs by about 20 per cent

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2019 Published on December 01, 2019

The new tariffs will come into effect from December 3

In an attempt to mitigate losses arising from the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) payout, Vodafone-Idea has hiked mobile tariffs by about 20 per cent across its pre-paid services. 

The new tariffs will come into effect from December 3, the company said in a statement.

Earlier on November 18, Vodafone-Idea had stated “acute financial stress” in the sector that required it to hike tariff from December.

The new rates what will be charged by Vodafone Idea

 

The company had posted losses of Rs 50,921 crore in second quarter ended September 30, the highest-ever for a corporate in India.

Read: Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs to hike tariffs from December 1

Published on December 01, 2019
Vodafone Idea
Vodafone India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Organisations must allow humans to take over beyond AI’s reasoning capabilities, says Suman Reddy of Pegasystems