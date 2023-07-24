Cognizant Technology Solutions, the US-based IT company with a large presence in India, announced on Monday an expansion of its relationship with US-based Gilead Sciences, a leading biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases.

The agreement includes the renewal and expansion of Cognizant services for a total expected value of $800 million over the next five years, according to a release.

We're extending our partnership with @GileadSciences—announcing a five-year service agreement estimated at $800 million. See how we're enhancing client experiences, expanding cloud operations and leveraging AI to support their digital transformation: https://t.co/crNWT2F68hpic.twitter.com/qc2JRVxX8d — Cognizant (@Cognizant) July 24, 2023

This collaboration is aimed at enabling Gilead to streamline various parts of its business with the goal of speeding the time to market of various medicines for life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer.

Under the agreement, Cognizant will manage Gilead’s global IT infrastructure, platforms, applications, and advanced analytics and lead initiatives designed to accelerate its digital transformation, the release said.

Surya Gummadi, Executive Vice President and President, Cognizant Americas, said, “Working together, our teams will be leveraging the latest technologies from automation to cloud computing and Generative AI to help Gilead bring its products to market faster, more efficiently, and with higher customer satisfaction.”

“Over the past three years, Cognizant has demonstrated quality delivery, adaptability, and dedication to Gilead’s success,” said Marc Berson, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Gilead Sciences. “Through this collaboration, Cognizant has provided critical expertise to progress our digital transformation journey while enabling stable, secure operations. This has allowed us to advance research and commercialization of transformative treatments for some of the world’s most challenging diseases. We look forward to expanding this partnership to advance to the next phases of our capability roadmap.”

Cognizant will continue to support Gilead to enhance the internal and external client experience, expand cloud operations, digitally transform the business, and continue to provide support for all enterprise data and analytics platforms across all business functions, the release said.