Cognizant Technology Solutions, on Tuesday, announced that it has launched an innovation and development centre in collaboration with Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Max Life) in Chennai. The facility aims to bring together teams from both companies to accelerate Max Life’s digital transformation efforts.

The centre aims to drive product innovations, enhance customer experiences, and lead operational excellence for Max Life. Cognizant will utilise its expertise in consulting and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud transformation to further enhance the digital experience for customers, as per a release.

Cognizant and Max Life’s 15-year-long partnership has resulted in the deployment of several digital transformation initiatives, including cloud migration, cutting-edge applications, payment gateway unifications, and faster onboarding systems. This has helped Max Life modernise operations at scale and deliver seamless services to customers, according to the release.

