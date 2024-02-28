CtrlS Datacentres, a homegrown datacentre firm with a network of 15 datacentres in India and abroad, has announced an investment of ₹4,000 crore to set up a hyperscale datacentre complex in Chennai. This is their fifth hyperscale datacentre complex in the country after Mumbai, Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“We are going to invest ₹4,000 crore on our Chennai campus. It will generate 500 direct jobs and over 9,000 indirect jobs,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CtrlS Datacenters, said.

Located in the Ambattur industrial area, the campus would have two datacentre buildings with a combined built-up area of almost one million sq ft, and 72-MW IT load capacity.

Operations in Q2

“The first datacentre building (Chennai DC 1) is fully booked, and will begin operations in the second quarter this calendar year. The second datacentre building (Chennai DC 2) will be ready in the second half. We are accepting bookings,” he said.

The facility is earthquake-resistant with a capacity to withstand earthquakes up to a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale. It is also flood-proof as it is positioned 14 metres above sea level. The datacentre buildings are further elevated by 2.2 metres.

“Chennai is the second-largest datacentre market in India and holds strategic significance because of the presence of large number of subsea cable landing stations,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.