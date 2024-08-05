CtrlS Datacenters Ltd has acquired a parcel of land at the Pataliputra Industrial Area, in Patna, to build its second data centre with an outlay of Rs 400 crore. The Edge data centre will be located 300 metres from the existing centre.

The new data centre will have a 10MW IT load capacity and house about 1,000 racks, according to Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of the Hyderabad-based data centre company.

“CtrlS Datacenters aims to support the digital transformation of enterprises and hyperscalers by providing reliable, scalable and sustainable digital infrastructure,” he said.

The company has set up Edge data centres in Lucknow and Patna, and plans to establish over 20 such centres across tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country. These facilities complement the company’s extensive network of 13 data centres in cities like Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.