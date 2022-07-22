hamburger

Cyient’s Q1 PAT up marginally at ₹116 cr

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, July 22 | Updated on: Jul 22, 2022
Krishna Bodanapu , MD & CEO , Cyient. (file photo) | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV

Cyient revenue up by 18 per cent at ₹1,250 crore on six large deals in the quarter

Technology solutions provider Cyient has reported a marginal growth in net profit in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net profit increased to ₹116 crore in the quarter as against ₹115 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of 0.9 per cent.

The company reported revenues of ₹1,250 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,058 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, showing a growth of 18 per cent.

“We will grow in the range of 13-15 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 in constant currency for the group. We will add further 6-7 per cent to the revenues from our acquisitions made during the quarter,” the company said in a statement.

During the quarter, Cyient acquired Citec, Celfinet and Grit Consulting. “We expect the full year margins to be in the range of 13-14 per cent,” it said.

“Our performance this quarter has been strong with our revenue growing at over 18 per cent year on year. We won six large deals with a total contract potential of about $424 million in the quarter,” Cyient Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Krishna Bodanapu, has said in a statement.

“The Citec acquisition is the largest outbound acquisition by an Indian engineering services company and Cyient’s largest acquisition to date. The acquisition supports Cyient in enhancing its position as a plant and product engineering leader, strengthening its presence in Europe,” he said.

Published on July 22, 2022
