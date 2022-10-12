The demand for Google Cloud in India continues to grow across verticals and segments as organisations look for innovation and business transformation through cloud adoption, said the senior executives of the company.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India Region said that the company has seen customers across sectors. It is working with the HDFC Bank to solve its payment solutions, Mahindra & Mahindra to handle its online bookings, and Jio to help them build better solutions.

“Cloud conversations have significantly shifted to innovation and business transformation and we are clearly seeing our ability as Google Cloud and Google to come together to solve for those,” he added.

Google’s Delhi data center has received approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, enabling it to conduct business with state-owned corporations and regulated businesses. The Ministry has previously certified its Mumbai center.

Importance of India operations

Speaking about the significance of India operations, Urs Holzle, Senior Vice President of Technical Infrastructure said that 27 per cent of the company’s active developer community is based out of India. He also said that Google will continue to hire employees in India as the demand environment in the country is strengthening.

Holzle even said that cloud skilling in India is growing at a great pace. In the last two years, the company has seen seven times growth in Google Cloud Learners. Globally, one million people have been certified under the skilling program.

Google is set to launch its flagship event Cloud Next, this week in India. It will be introducing various innovations and partnerships. Among them is Google’s new partnership with Coinbase which will enable customers to pay for cloud services via select cryptocurrencies by using Coinbase Commerce.