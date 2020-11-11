Digital transformation no longer a choice but an imperative: NTT

Technology service provider NTT Ltd believes that the digital transformative impact of Covid 19 on society in 2021 and beyond would no longer be a choice but an imperative for businesses.

The company’s “Future Disrupted: 2021” technology trend predictions could probably serve as a guide for businesses looking to seize opportunities and benefits that disruptive technologies bring.

NTT believes that five key disruptive technology trends — such as All-Photonics Network (APN), Cognitive Foundation (CF), Digital Twin Computing (DTC), citizen developer and robotic process automation and quantum and edge computing — would help businesses realise safety and security, support sustainable growth and reduce environmental loads.

While APNs would power global communications by enabling end-to-end information transmission between the terminal and server, CF technology would connect and control everything (audio, video or others to support IoT initiatives); DTC would enable predictive analytics by integrating the real and virtual worlds and robotic process automation reshape businesses, while Quantum and edge computing aid in ushering in a new era of computing.

“While such disruptive technologies are on the horizon in the nearer term, these trends are seemingly pushing for digital transformation as they enable businesses to deliver superior, more connected, seamless and positive customer and employee experiences,” Andy Cocks, Chief go-to-Market Practices Officer, NTT, said.

According to him, customer experience in 2021 would depend on a well-documented strategy. “The immense amounts of customer data that most organisations access, capture and manage from multiple sources are only set to grow in the year ahead.

“Automation will play a critical role in employee experience initiatives; employers will have to think hard about optimising for employee wellness and safety. Identity, data and analytics, collaborative tools, security and automation will become the foundation for enhancing employee experience and employee wellness,” he said, adding, “cyber security must underpin everything that is implemented as its impact on both customer loyalty and employee well-being will intensify as we move into 2021.”