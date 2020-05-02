E-commerce firms gearing up to deliver non-essential products in orange and green zones

With the Central government announcing new guidelines on lockdown, which has been extended till May 17, e-commerce firms are gearing up to begin deliveries of non-essential products besides essential products in green and orange zones. In red zones, they will continue to deliver essential products only.

Amazon India spokesperson said that the government's decision will enable e-commerce in orange and green zones to serve people safely with products they need and have not been able to access due to the lockdown.

“Millions of small and medium businesses and traders will now be able to jumpstart their businesses and livelihoods across their workforce. Our foremost priority is to ensure the safety of our customers, employees and partners and we will continue to join efforts to fight against the pandemic by serving people in the safety of their homes with products they need and help in social distancing efforts,” the company spokesperson added.

However, consumers in many large urban centres, which fall under the red zone classification, will still not be able to order non-essential products online.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director & CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd said that a large chunk of online sales come from areas which are currently in the red zones. “Time has come that we need to open up the economy, government has not yet announced any package for MSME. This is a question for survival of small enterprises,” he added.

“While we will maintain the sanctity of the new guidelines around the Red Zones, we urge the government to consider the positive role e-commerce can play to get customers all priority products they need in the Red Zones as well, enabling a stronger economic support for the small businesses while prioritising safety,” the spokesperson for Amazon India also said.

Industry sources maintained that there needs to be smooth implementation of these guidelines at the state and local level levels in the green and orange zones.

Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice President, Paytm Mall said this decision will bring major relief for consumers who are running low on supplies of several products such as accessories, computer hardware, books, stationery, and even basic summer wear.

“Many have been eagerly waiting for some relief in lockdown guidelines to buy air conditioners, refrigerators to beat the growing heat. This move will give a major relief to citizens and compliment the stupendous efforts the government has made to combat COVID-19. Paytm Mall's offline merchant and shopkeeper base will now be able to get back to running their businesses and safely sell to their customers maintaining lockdown and social distancing norms," he added.