Edtech start-up Newton School raises $5 million in Series A

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Bengaluru-based edtech start-up Newton School has raised $5 million in a Series A round led by RTP Global.
The funding round saw participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Prophetic Ventures, and Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CRED’s Kunal Shah, Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham, Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar and Razorpay founders Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, along with a slew of angel investors, also participated in the round.
Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs and college friends Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari, Newton School is an edtech platform that enables people to be highly skilled software developers.
“On one side, you have a million-plus college graduates every year with low single-digit employability rates, and on the other side, there are thousands of companies struggling to find talent. We aim to bridge this massive gap through Newton School’s personalised learning platform. We are building an online academy and solving the deep problem of employability of graduates” said co-founder Chandra.
The funding capital will be used to expand the team and develop products utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline and personalise the learning journey of students.
The start-up claims its students are hired by more than 100 companies ranging from top start-ups such as Zomato, Unacademy, Nykaa and Affle, to MNCs such as Publicis Sapient, ThoughtWorks, Motorola and Nutanix. Newton and has grown its students intake 10 times in a year with its latest cohort having 300+ students, it added. With an aim to bridge the gender gap in the workforce, it recently launched a women-led all-women tech programme to help women re-enter the workforce, equipped with industry-ready skills.
The students are required to pay zero fees upfront and only start paying once they get into a job. Already profitable, the start-up plans to help companies hire a qualified and job-ready workforce of 10,000+ people.
Newton School’s six-month-long cohort-based course includes 1,000+ hours of coding, 50+ hours of soft skills training, live projects and mentorship oversight — designed by reverse-engineering industry requirements and taught by industry professionals.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...