FalconX, a US-based accelerator has launched the second cohort of the Global Immersion Program to help Indian entrepreneurs grow and scale their companies in the US with the help of industry experts and corporate partners in Silicon Valley.

Sessions

The program includes an Entrepreneurial MasterClass, sessions on topics such as go-to-market strategy, sales, pricing, and fundraising, and one-on-one mentorship from over 40 industry leaders. The program culminates with a Technology Day where selected startups have the opportunity to launch to an audience of over 150 industry experts and venture capitalists.

Investment

In the second cohort, FalconX will be accepting around 15 entrepreneurs, where 9 or 10 startups will be from India and the other 5-6 startups could come from global markets. Further, FalconX announced the launch of a $20 million venture fund, which will focus on global early-stage B2B companies in the AI/ML, AR/VR, cleantech, Healthtech, and cloud infrastructure sectors.

The fund will invest towards the scale and growth of the startups mentored through the FalconX Gateway including those graduating from its well-regarded Global Immersion Program. The initial fund will be managed by Murali Chirala and Vivek Vipul as General Partners. Out of this fund, FalconX expects to invest an average of $200k- $300k in 15 startups per year.

Speaking on the launch of Global Immersion Program Cohort 2, Narayan Murthy, founder of Infosys said, “this program is another data point in my argument that India should leverage the power of its NRIs(Non-resident Indians).”

B.V. Jagadeesh co-founders of FalconX and Managing Partner of Kaaj Ventures-FalconX, said, “Entrepreneurship will play a crucial role in propelling India to the top of the global economic rankings by 2047. Innovation and technology will be critical to achieving this goal, and FalconX will play a vital role in shaping their success.” Adding to this, Murali Chirala, CEO of FalconX said “India is the single most promising geography globally for technological innovation moving forward”.

The company’s founders BV Jagadeesh, Murali Chirala, Raju Reddy, Ashish Gupta, Pradeep Aswani, Praveen Akkiraju, Krishna Yarlagadda, Anurag Jain, Raju Indukuri, and JP Vejendla, provide mentorship and support to the startups they invest in.