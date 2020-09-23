Fortinet ties up with 19 varsities to groom professionals in cybersecurity

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
The demand for skilled manpower in cyber security solutions space has always been high, but seems to have risen exponentially in recent months.
According to the 2019 ISC2 Cyber Security Workforce Study, around 2.8 million professionals currently work in cyber security around the globe, but an additional four million trained workers would be needed to close the skills gap and properly defend organisations.
A Forbes Insights survey commissioned by Fortinet revealed that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) look for more talent and better training for employees.
To address this industry-wide skills gap, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions provider - Fortinet has tied up with 19 universities such as Annasaheb Dange College of Engineering & Technology, Bennett University, Institute of Advance Management & Research, Shri Venkateshwara University, Sri SaiRam Engineering College, SASTRA Deemed University, Seacom Skills University, St. Xavier& Catholic College of Engineering and Sri SaiRam Institute of Technology for introduction of its Security Academy Programme (FSAP).
Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet said the company is committed to closing the cybersecurity skills gap through the Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute programmes.
The FSAP allows academic institutions to equip participants with the skills necessary for a career in cybersecurity. “We’re arming the next generation of security leaders with the skillset and knowledge the industry so desperately needs,” Maurya said
FSAP is available in more than 80 different countries and is comprised of over 300 Authorized Security Academies.
With the addition of new institutions from India to the programme, Maurya said that Fortinet would help build, augment and develop the next generation of security professionals, address skills shortage and continue to help close the skills gap.
