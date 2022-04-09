Google adds new updates to Meet: Here’s all you need to know

Google has announced new features for Google Meet. The tech giant has introduced two improvements — prompts to exit meetings when a user is the only person in a meeting and a centralised location for host management controls.

“Now, when you’re the only person in a meeting for five minutes, you’ll receive a prompt asking whether you want to stay or leave the meeting. If you don’t respond after two minutes, you will automatically leave the meeting,” it explained in a blog post. “We hope that this feature will help prevent situations where your audio or video is unintentionally shared,” it said.

This feature will be available on desktop, iOS devices and will launch on Android soon. These meeting exit reminders will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will also be available to users with personal Google accounts.

Host management controls

With the latest update, the platform has now consolidated all host and co-host features in a single, central location under the “Host controls” menu.

“We hope this change makes it easier to manage your meeting settings by reducing the need to switch between various menus,” it said.

These host management menu updates are available for all users.