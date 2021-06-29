Google announces new updates for Messages in India

Google has announced two new updates to its Messages app for users in India to help them better manage their messages.

The tech giant will introduce a new update that leverages machine learning to better sort messages. It will also provide users with the option to automatically delete their one-time passwords (OTPs) 24-hours after they’re received.

“We’ve heard from many users in India that they receive a lot of different types of messages, from friends and family and businesses sending promotions, receipts, order confirmations and more. With so many incoming texts vying for your attention, it can be difficult to separate the important ones from everything else,” Google said in a blog post.

Also read: Google services down for some users - Downdetector

“To help you easily manage your messages, today we have two new updates to the Messages app to share,” it said.

It is rolling out a new way for users to view their messages. The new experience uses machine learning technology to automatically sort a user’s messages into categories, including personal, transactions and OTPs.

“That means, bank transactions and bills will be filtered into the transactions tab, while conversations with saved numbers can be easily located in the personal tab,” it explained.

The sorting will happen on a user’s device so that the conversations stay in the app for safety. Users can access their categorised messages offline.

The tech giant last year had expanded spam protection to help reduce the volume of unwanted messages by automatically moving suspected spam messages into a spam folder.

Also read:Google makes visual updates to the search box in Gmail

It will now also provide users with the option to automatically delete their one-time passwords (OTPs) 24-hours after they’re received. Users can enable the feature by tapping on ‘continue’ when they see the suggestion prompt to confirm their selection.

The platform will start rolling out these updates over the coming weeks in English on Android phones in India running Android 8 and newer. These features are optional and can be managed in settings. Users will be required to update their Messages app to the latest version or download the app in order to try these new features.