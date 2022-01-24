Google Cloud to open a new office in Pune

Google Cloud has announced that it will open an office in Pune. The new location is expected to open in the second half of 2022. Google will hire the first set of employees i.e. “Googlers” in the space in its cloud product engineering, technical support and global delivery center organisations.

Recruiting has currently begun alongside the organisation’s rapidly growing teams in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“These hires will be responsible for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with Google Cloud’s global engineering teams, providing real-time technical advice, and delivering product and implementation expertise that customers turn to Google Cloud for as their trusted partner in their digital transformation journey,” said Anil Bhansali, V-P of Cloud Engineering in India in a blog post.

The tech giant has hired engineering talent over the last 12 months to join its development center in India to support and help build advanced cloud technologies in collaboration with its global engineering teams.

Other cloud regions

The company launched its Delhi NCR cloud region in July 2021, which joined its MeitY-empanelled Mumbai cloud region, making India one of the countries in the Asia Pacific to operate two Google Cloud regions.

Bhansali said, “As an Information technology hub, our expansion into Pune will enable us to tap top talent as we continue to develop advanced cloud computing solutions, products and services for our growing customer base.”

“India has long been a hub for technology and innovation, and the strong talent pool here makes it a strategic location for Google Cloud to invest in our cloud infrastructure, grow our operations and expand our workforce to support our growing customer base,” Bhansali added.