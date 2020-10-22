Google introduces Workspace add-ons for Docs, Sheets, and Slides

What if Normal was worth changing?
Google on Wednesday announced that Google Workplace Add-ons are now available for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.
Google Workspace Add-ons allow users to use third-party applications within these apps without having to switch from one platform to another.
These add-ons are customised apps integrated within the Google Workspace’s productivity apps.
These add-ons can be accessed from the side panel on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Users can click on the ‘+’ icon to see the add-ons that they have access to.
“Organisations can also create add-ons using Apps Script or alternative runtimes,” Google said in an official blog post.
Admins and specify the apps that their users can install from the Google Workspace Marketplace through the Admin Console.
“You can also install chosen Google Workspace Add-ons for your entire domain via the listing in the Google Workspace Marketplace,” Google said.
End users can install these add-ons using the “+” button in the Google Workspace quick access side panel. The add-ons that they install will appear in the side panel across Google Workplace apps.
These add-ons are available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Non-profits customers and users with personal accounts.
Google had rebranded its G Suite service to Google Workspace, bringing all its productivity apps under a single umbrella. The tech giant had previously introduced these Workspace add-ons for Google Calendar, Gmail, and Google Drive.
The tech giant has begun the extended rollout of add-ons for Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
