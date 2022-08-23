Google is improving its TV experience, admits software is too slow 

Google has been working to improve its TV experienceand more responsive. According to a blog post by Google, the company is enhancing the boot time, general performance, and the options to manage storage on third-party TVs as well as its Chromecast with Google TV streaming.

According to The Verge report, the company has achieved enhancements through CPU optimizations and improvements to cache management. Users will witness faster performance in areas, including loading time of the Live tab, scrolling through the home screen, or while using a kid profile.

Google has improved the navigation of the For You tab, which made scrolling within a tab and switching between tabs more responsive. The company claimed that Google TV uses less RAM once the user picks what to watch.

The tech giant has added a storage menu in Chromecast (Settings > System > Storage), which will let users free up space by clearing cache and uninstalling apps. The ability will soon be available on smart TVs.