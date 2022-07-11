Chromecast with Google TV launched in India

Google has launched its all-new Chromecast with Google TV in India, available on Flipkart for ₹6,399 and will soon be coming to other outlets.

The new Chromecast with Google TV, packed with the latest technology, comes in a compact and thin design. According to Google, the Chromecast provides crystal clear video streaming in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second.” With Dolby Vision, the device offers extraordinary colour, contrast, and brightness on the TV. It also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content,” Google said in its statement.

It has a voice remote and a Google Assistant button. The new remote has dedicated buttons for streaming services, including Netflix and YouTube. Users would be able to bookmark movies and receive personalised suggestions from their subscriptions under the ‘For You’ tab. The watchlist from phones or laptops gets automatically updated on the TV, Google said. Users will have access to YouTube Premium for up to three months with the device.