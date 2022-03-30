Google releases its Play system updates for April 2022

Google has released a list of Google System updates for April 2022 to make Android devices more secure and reliable.

According to Google, the update includes critical bug fixes for security, privacy, system management and diagnostics related services. Update to the Play Games Services profile will let the users to better manage their privacy settings, Google said.

In its update to Google Play Store, the introduction of the Play-as-you-download feature will let gamers play as they download the game. The Play Pass and Play Points programs, according to Google, will get new features. Google Play Billing and Play Protect will also receive some enhancements.

Google will also introduce updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability and security. New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support advertisements, accessibility, analytics, diagnostics, machine learning, AI, security and privacy-related developer services in their apps, according to Google.

Google said in the blog post that the Google Play April 2022 system update will start rolling out to Android phones, tablets, Android TV, and Google TV devices starting April 1.