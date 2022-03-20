Google is rolling out its quick delete feature for Android devices

Google is rolling out the quick delete feature that lets users delete the last 15 minutes of their search history on the app to users in Android.

The tech giant had first announced the feature alongside a host of privacy features at the Google I/O event last year.

“We’re introducing a new, “quick delete” option to delete the last 15 minutes of your Search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu,” the company said.

It was then rolled out to iOS. Google in July last year said that it will be rolling out the feature to Android later in 2021.

However, the feature was delayed. First spotted by former XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman, the tech giant is finally bringing the ability to users on its Android app.

“We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance confirmed in a statement to The Verge.

“We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces,” Adriance said.