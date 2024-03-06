Around 140 apps, including Bharatmatrimony, were restored by Google in its Play Store early Wednesday morning after being deleted for four days. “We lost almost 70 to 80 percent of new registration and lost revenue during this period,” Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO, Bharatmatrimony, told businessline.

“Since we were not in the playstore for 4 days, even after restoration, it will take some time to reach our organic positions. So, we may continue to have a registration drop for some time. Anyway, this is a small problem in the scheme of things,” he said.

“We need to use the upcoming digital competition act to safeguard our interests. As a Chairperson of the IAMAI task force against big tech, I’ll work on this. We need to ensure nothing is forced and bundled,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit