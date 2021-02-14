Google the top mobile publisher worldwide in January 2021: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Google was the top mobile publisher worldwide in January 2021 in terms of downloads, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
Google accounted for close to 250 million installs. The tech giant maintained its lead in January 2021. It was also the top mobile publisher in December 2020 with over 255 million installs.
Facebook also maintained its second spot in January 2021. The number of installs of the Facebook family of apps was 191 million in January 2021 as compared to nearly 210 million installs in December 2020.
Voodoo, AppLovin, and Crazy Labs were among the top five most installed mobile publishers worldwide for the month.
Google came out as the top mobile publisher on the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. On the App Store, Google was followed by Tencent, Facebook, ByteDance and Voodoo as the top five publishers. On the Play Store, Facebook, AppLovin, Voodoo and Azure Interactive Games rounded out the top five mobile publishers.
In terms of individual apps, however, Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide last month.
The app garnered more than 63 million installs, 3.8 times its downloads in January 2020. India accounted for the highest number of downloads for the messaging app 24 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 10 per cent, as per the report.
TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with nearly 62 million installs.
TikTok was followed by Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp in the list of top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.
