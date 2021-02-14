YouTube for iOS gets an update

Google has released an updated version for its YouTube iOS app, its first update for a major app since December, according to reports.

The tech giant has released the YouTube version 15.49.6 for iPhone and iPad users with bug fixes. This is the first update for a major Google app since December, 9to5Google reported.

Some reports had earlier speculated that Google was delaying updates to its iOS apps due to Apple’s privacy update that requires developers to add app nutrition labels with new updates.

However, according to the report, it is normal for tech companies to pause work over the holidays which in turn can cause a delay in updates as per the report.

Google had denied that the delay in updates was due to the nutrition labels. TechCrunch had confirmed that the tech giant was not taking a stand against the privacy features and was going to comply. Google had also confirmed the same in a blog post.

“As Google’s iOS apps are updated with new features or to fix bugs, you’ll see updates to our app page listings that include the new App Privacy Details. These labels represent the maximum categories of data that could be collected—meaning if you use every available feature and service in the app,” it had said in January 2021.

“The data you provide to Google products delivers helpful services to you, and you can always control your privacy settings by visiting your Google Account or going directly to the Google products you use on iOS,” the post added.

A few Google apps such as Stadia, Authenticator, Translate, and Classroom, have already received iOS updates. The YouTube family of apps including Music, TV, and Studio were updated with the Apple requirement in early February, 9to5Google reported.

The iOS versions of Gmail, Search, Docs and Photos are yet to receive an update according to a report by The Verge.