YouTube for iOS gets an update

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Google has released an updated version for its YouTube iOS app, its first update for a major app since December, according to reports.
The tech giant has released the YouTube version 15.49.6 for iPhone and iPad users with bug fixes. This is the first update for a major Google app since December, 9to5Google reported.
Some reports had earlier speculated that Google was delaying updates to its iOS apps due to Apple’s privacy update that requires developers to add app nutrition labels with new updates.
However, according to the report, it is normal for tech companies to pause work over the holidays which in turn can cause a delay in updates as per the report.
Google had denied that the delay in updates was due to the nutrition labels. TechCrunch had confirmed that the tech giant was not taking a stand against the privacy features and was going to comply. Google had also confirmed the same in a blog post.
“As Google’s iOS apps are updated with new features or to fix bugs, you’ll see updates to our app page listings that include the new App Privacy Details. These labels represent the maximum categories of data that could be collected—meaning if you use every available feature and service in the app,” it had said in January 2021.
“The data you provide to Google products delivers helpful services to you, and you can always control your privacy settings by visiting your Google Account or going directly to the Google products you use on iOS,” the post added.
A few Google apps such as Stadia, Authenticator, Translate, and Classroom, have already received iOS updates. The YouTube family of apps including Music, TV, and Studio were updated with the Apple requirement in early February, 9to5Google reported.
The iOS versions of Gmail, Search, Docs and Photos are yet to receive an update according to a report by The Verge.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...