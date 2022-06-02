Google to combine Meet and Duo to create a single video communications service

Google is combining its two video communications platforms, Google Meet and Good Duo into a single video communications service, the tech giant has announced.

It will will bring Meet features to Duo in the coming weeks.

“In the coming weeks, we’re adding all the Google Meet features to the Duo app, so users can easily schedule a video meeting at a time that works for everyone or continue using video calling to instantly connect with a person or group,” it said in a blog post.

Further, the Duo app will be renamed Google Meet later this year, its single video communications service across Google that is available to everyone at no-cost.

There is no need to download a new app. Duo users need to ensure that they have the latest version of Duo installed on their device.

“As part of our continued investment in helping people stay connected, and to adapt to evolving users needs, we’re upgrading the Duo experience to include all Google Meet features. This integrated experience will provide users with a single solution service for both video calling and meetings with people across their lives,” it said.

New features

Beginning this month, it will add a host of Meet features to the Duo mobile app. This includes customising virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings, the ability to schedule meetings, in-meeting chat, live share content to enable interaction with all participants on the call and support for real-time closed captions.

It will raise the participant limit for video calls from a current limit of 32 to 100 participants.

It will also integrate the video platform with other tools, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, Messages and more.

“We’re committed to making the transition from Duo to Meet as smooth as possible,” it further added.

Admins will receive an e-mail detailing the impact to their organisation.

It is also to be noted that Google Workspace users can continue to use Meet on the web or mobile, as long as the Meet service is ‘on’ in the admin console.

This will be available to Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and to all users with personal Google accounts.