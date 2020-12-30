Google to end support for Google Cloud Print this week

Google will officially end support for its cloud-based printing service, Google Cloud Print this week.

The tech giant had announced the development earlier this year.

“Google Cloud Print, Google's cloud-based printing solution will no longer be supported as of December 31, 2020. Beginning January 1, 2021, devices across all operating systems will not be able to print using Cloud Print. We recommend that you find an alternative print solution with your respective platform's printing infrastructure,” reads a Google support page for the service.

Google had ended support for the ‘Save to Drive’ option available with the Cloud Print this month for Windows, MacOS, and Linux devices.

Users can migrate to other printing options on the cloud or use alternatives such as Mobility Print service, as suggested by Android Police.

The tech major had introduced Google Cloud Print back in 2010. Users can print documents using the service by connecting to printers either through the Google Chrome browsers on PC or mobile, or cloud-based printer through the internet.

The service that was never out of the beta stage was introduced when Google’s Chrome OS devices lacked good printing options, Engadget reported. Google in 2017 introduced a native printing solution for ChromeOS that lets users print documents from their Chromebook using printers that connect to Wi-Fi or a wired network.