Google's Incremental File System to let one play PUBG, Call of Duty even while downloading

Tech giant Google is developing the ‘Incremental File System’ that will allow users to run apps and games that are still being downloaded to the device, according to XDA developers.

Games with heavy graphics that consume space and power in devices, including PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty mobile and GTA: San Andreas, can be played using the Google incremental file system.

According to the Google documentation, the Incremental File System is a “special-purpose Linux virtual file system that allows execution of a program while its binary and resource files are still being downloaded over the network, XDA developers further revealed.

XDA adds that Google is currently testing the file system on a Pixel 4 XL. Google is aiming to launch this feature with Anrdoid 12 next year.

Currently, if users want to play an Android game that is 5GB in size then they have to wait for the entire download to finish. Google claims that Incremental FS can “frictionlessly wait for [temporarily] missing data,” which means users will be able to launch the game as it continues to be downloaded in the background.