HCL has announced that it would hire 15,000 employees in Andhra Pradesh to support its expansion plans.
An HCL delegation, led by its Corporate Vice-President Siva Sankar, and its Associate Vice-President, Siva Prasad, met Andhra Pradesh IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh, at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Tuesday. They discussed the company’s expansion plans in the State.
“As part of the expansion, the company would build a facility to provide jobs to 10,000 people,” a statement said.
The company employs about 4,500 employees at its existing facility in the State.
HCL officials said the company would work with the State Government as it rolled out skilling initiatives.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.