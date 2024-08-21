HCL has announced that it would hire 15,000 employees in Andhra Pradesh to support its expansion plans.

An HCL delegation, led by its Corporate Vice-President Siva Sankar, and its Associate Vice-President, Siva Prasad, met Andhra Pradesh IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh, at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Tuesday. They discussed the company’s expansion plans in the State.

“As part of the expansion, the company would build a facility to provide jobs to 10,000 people,” a statement said.

The company employs about 4,500 employees at its existing facility in the State.

HCL officials said the company would work with the State Government as it rolled out skilling initiatives.