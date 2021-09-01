Healthcare edtech Virohan launches second centre in Delhi

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Healthcare edtech startup Virohan on Wednesday said it has launched its second centre in Delhi at East of Kailash. The institute offers technology-based training for healthcare professionals such as operating theatre technicians, medical lab technicians and administrators.
Virohan says in a release that it has trained over 5,000 students and achieved placement for 90 per cent of them. It has seven centres across Delhi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and plans 160 more centres across 35 cities to train at least one million students by 2025.
The company says it offers demand-driven training that is relevant to the job. Its blended learning-teaching method involves bite-size videos and class activities with real-time quizzes and outcomes, leading to 90 per cent pass percentage and drop-out rates falling below 7 per cent, compared to the industry average of 35-40 per cent, the release said.
“We have developed an end-to-end, proprietary technology stack to aggregate training providers and standardise operations from mobilisation, training to placements, called myClassroom kit, a proprietary hybrid training solution,” Kunaal Dudeja and Nalin Saluja, CEO/CTO and co-founders at Virohan, said jointly in the release.
Virohan has partnered with industry players like GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers and Lenskart. It is currently working as partner with the Unicef YUWAAH! programme, GE programme, the Indian Medical Association and more than 650 hospitals to identify the training needs of paramedics. Virohan’s courses include internships at hospitals for hands-on practice.
