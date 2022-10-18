DigiLocker is a cloud document storage wallet developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Having a DigiLocker account provides easy access to documents and certificates, including Aadhaar cards, mark sheets and driving licenses. According to recent reports, DigiLocker services also extend to pension certificates issued by the Bank of Maharashtra to the elderly.

Here’s how to set up your DigiLocker account

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app, select the preferred language and click to proceed.

Step 3: Scroll down to tap the ‘get started’ button.

Step 4: Click on ‘create an account.’

Step 5: Enter the details including, your name, date of birth, mobile number, mail ID and Aadhaar number.

You will have to set a 6-digit security PIN as well.

Step 6: Click the submit button.

Step 7: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and email. Authenticate the OTP for the system to fetch details based on your Aadhaar.

Now, your DigiLocker account is set up. You will have to fetch documents to your account.

