Metro trains have made the urban commute hassle free by allowing digital payments for travel tokens or smart cards.

Commuters in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad can recharge their smart cards using Paytm mobile app. In fact, some Metros offer discounts to smart card users.

Here’s how to recharge metro card using Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Enter ‘metro’ in the search tab.

Step 3: Select ‘Metro’ appearing under the services head.

Step 4: Now, select your Metro.

You can also choose from the ‘city transit list.’ The smart card recharge facility is available to commuters of Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai metros.

Step 5: Enter the 11-digit metro smart card number and click to proceed.

After payment, you will receive a Paytm notification for successful recharge.

Note: Tap your metro card on Card Top-up Terminals (CTTs) or Add Value Machine (AVM) installed at the metro stations after successful recharge. The amount will be added to the card balance.

