EPF account holders can request for withdrawal of funds from their account on the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal.

Follow these steps

Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your UAN credentials.

If you cannot recollect your UAN number, the EPFO portal has a solution. Click to know more.

How to check EPF balance?

Step 3: Go to the online services tab and select ‘Claim (Form 19, 31, 10C or 10D)' from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter your bank account number and click ‘Verify'.

Step 5: Click yes to proceed and then click on 'Proceed for online claim'.

Step 6: Choose the claim you require under the tab ‘I want to apply for'.

Step 7: Select PF Advance (Form 31) for the withdrawal of funds from your EPF account.

Step 8: Enter the purpose of withdrawal, the amount, and your address.

Step 9: Submit your application.

After submitting the claim, you may be asked to upload scanned documents as evidence to the purpose of your withdrawal.

Upon approval of your withdrawal request by your employer, the money will be credited to your bank account in 15-20 days.

