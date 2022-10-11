EPF account holders will have a UAN, a 12-digit number, issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Regardless of the change in organisations and designation, the employee’s UAN will remain the same. A member can use EPFO’s online services with their UAN, including e-nomination and to check the EPF balance.

Here’s how to know your UAN

Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: The login page will appear. Scroll down and click on ‘Know your UAN’ under the ‘Important Links’ listed in the right bottom corner.

Click on ‘Know your UAN’

Step 3: Enter the mobile number linked to your EPF account and the captcha.

Enter the details and request for OTP

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your phone and click on ‘Validate OTP & get UAN’.

You will be notified with the UAN number.

Also read: 6 simple steps to reset UAN password on EPFO portal.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit