Indian telcos need to invest ₹1 lakh crore in fibre networks : Crisil

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
With 5G technology dictating more than 70 per cent fiberisation levels, Indian telecom companies may need investments of up to ₹1 lakh crore just for laying fibre networks over the next 2-3 years, according to a report by Crisil.
Higher land cost and Right of Way (RoW) approvals make fiberisation cost per km as high as ₹1 crore per km in metros, according to the report ‘5G is here, but where’s the fibre?
It added that “fiberisation” is 5G’s clarion call, requiring 70 per cent fiberisation levels compared with 25-30 per cent at present. Investment in fiberised backhaul infrastructure, which provides unlimited capacity and higher speeds, has to gain further traction, if 5G has to become reality, it added.
Fiberisation is expensive and it comes on top of spectrum costs that are “sky-high” at current prices. To boot, telcos are saddled with a staggering debt of about ₹4.3-lakh crore as of March 2019. India is set to witness some tectonic shifts in the fiberisation landscape and the birth of new business models among telcos and tower companies around the launch of 5G.
Globally, various business models are in vogue to meet high bandwidth demand, such as hiving off of assets, diversification of businesses and sharing them with the third parties.
Hiving off of fibre (and tower) assets into a separate entity is one of the prominent business models. It imparts flexibility to the hived off entity for providing services to third parties in the industry, and thus enables the company to pursue topline growth opportunities.
It also reduces capex requirements, de-leverages the balance sheet and leads to higher valuation of entities as cash flows get predictable.
Tower companies are also looking to diversify their business from being merely pure play tower service providers to managed service providers and into areas such as in-building solution (IBS) small cells, fibre backhaul and others.
Core revenue streams (tower rentals) of tower companies have been hit by massive tenancy losses, led by recent structural changes in the telecom industry.
The reserve price recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for 5G spectrum is much higher than in countries like the UK or South Korea. Players could restrict 5G launch in the initial years to metros and select A circles with high data consumption appetite, it added.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor