Instagram is supposed to be working on a Twitter-like rival, Project92. A report in The Verge said a Meta executive gave employees a preview of the company’s Twitter-like app in a company-wide meeting.

Leaked image of Project92 | Photo Credit: -

The new app, named ‘Project92’ internally and could be publicly named ‘Threads’, uses the Instagram algorithm to collect user information, according to the report.

Chris Cox, Chief Product Officer at Meta, says, “our response to Twitter” will integrate with ActivityPub. Coding for the app began in January, and it would be available as soon as possible.

AcivityPub is an open, decentralised social networking protocol based on Pump.io’s ActivityPump protocol.

Cox also spilled the beans about big names using the app, including DJ Slime, Oprah and the Dalai Lama.