Intellect Design Arena launches iKredit360

Chennai-based IP-led solutions provider for financial institutions Intellect Design Arena Ltd, on Monday announced the launch of iKredit360, a credit platform exclusively designed for European financial institutions.

With a composable and cloud-native platform, it has the ability to converge financial offerings such as credit products, cards, payments and banking services to create integrated user journeys across the financial ecosystem, says a company press release.

Ecommerce players, financial institutions and NBFIs in Europe can leverage this platform to curate credit experiences for their consumer and commercial segments.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Global Consumer Banking, said, iKredit360 converges multiple elements such as relationship engagement channels, financial products, lifecycle, core systems and external systems such as credit bureaus, regulatory bodies, rating agencies and fintechs, while providing the connecting framework across the ecosystem.