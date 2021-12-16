Jio introduces ₹1 prepaid recharge plan, cheapest in India

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Reliance Jio has introduced a ₹1 prepaid plan for users, the cheapest prepaid cellular recharge plan in India.
The ₹1 plan, as currently listed on the MyJio mobile app, offers 10 MB of data and has a one day validity.
This is, however, different from the offering that was launched originally.
As initially reported by TelecomTalk, previously, the plan was listed for the same amount. However, it offered 30 days of validity and 100MB of data.
The validity and the data offered have now been lowered. Once a user hits the data cap, the browsing speed will go down to 64kbps.
Users can find the ₹1 plan listed under the “Value" section, which is part of the “Other Plans" tab on the MyJio smartphone app.
The new plan comes even as Reliance Jio last month had hiked its tariffs by 20 per cent, following back-to-back tariff hike announcements by competitors Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
Jio had priced its cheapest plan at ₹91 per month, up from ₹75 while the most expensive plan was priced at ₹2,879.
