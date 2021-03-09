Jio launches new tariff plans for MSMBs

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has launched two tariff plans for micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs) in the country.
The tariff plans titled JioBusiness would provide connectivity at one-tenth of the existing market price and would help to digitally 50 MSMBs, RJio said in a statement.
“Micro, small and medium businesses are the bedrock of Indian economy. Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the knowhow to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently,” RJio Director Akash Ambani said.
“JioBusiness will bridge this gap by providing integrated enterprise-grade voice and data services, digital solutions and devices, to small businesses. These solutions will help them run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises,” he added.
Currently, a micro and small business spends about ₹15,000-20,000 per month for connectivity, productivity and automation tools.
“Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than 1/10th the cost, starting below one thousand rupees per month,” he added.
RJio has launched a monthly plan of ₹901, providing 100 MBPS speed, and another monthly plan of ₹5,001, which offers 1 GBPS of speed.
