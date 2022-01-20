Jio sets the ball rolling on 6G, partners Finnish university for R&D

Even as telecom operators are thinking about upgrading from 4G to 5G services, Reliance Jio has partnered with the University of Oulu in Finland for exploring 6G opportunities.

“The collaborative effort will aid in competing with 6G enabled products in the defence, automotive, white goods, industrial machinery, consumer goods, efficient manufacturing, novel personal smart device environments, and experiences such as urban computing and autonomous traffic settings,” said a post by University of Oulu

Reliance has done the partnership through Jio Estonia OÜ which was set up in 2018 for designing and developing computer hardware and software.

Task force on 6G

Globally, most telecom companies are beginning to roll out 5G services but development work on 6G has already begun. 6G is expected to support data rates of 1 terabyte per second. The Centre has also set up multiple task forces to explore technological innovations and various commercial use cases for 6G. These task forces consist of multiple members of acedemia, government, and the industry.

“6G promises to build upon 5G capabilities to deeply integrate technology as a digital twin in our daily lives. Cutting-edge areas such as the internet of nano-things and pervasive AI have tremendous business potential. Early investments in 6G research and capabilities with the University of Oulu can complement Jio Lab’s capabilities in 5G and bring 6G to life,” said Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms. The collaboration between Jio and the University of Oulu will focus on the expertise of both industry and academia in aerial and space communication, holographic beamforming, 3D connected intelligence in cybersecurity and microelectronics photonics

“Jio has more than 400 million subscribers in India, and their experience shows that building capacity to transmit large amounts of data is becoming critical. Especially given the development of digital services and virtual worlds,” explained Taavi Kotka, CEO of Jio Estonia.

“With this collaboration with the University of Oulu, we can make sure that we keep growing and developing as a world region of the future,” he added.

Jio Platforms already has an active development program for its 5G RAN and core platforms, facilitated through Jio Labs. The new collaboration will further extend Jio’s 5G capabilities and will help explore use cases in the 6G Era, in addition to cutting-edge research and development of the technology itself.