Africa has been a good market for Kerala startups for several years and there is a need to tap the full potential of the region by building more collaboration, said Anoop Ambika, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

He was inaugurating the ‘Scale to West Africa’ conclave at Technopark, organised by Neonicz Software Solutions Private Limited in association with Kerala Startup Mission.

Besides highlighting the technological strides being made in healthcare through the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery’s digital platform, the event also opened a dialogue on the vast market opportunities awaiting Indian startups in West Africa.

Ambika also launched the enhanced digital platform of the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery. The platform, digitised with the technical support of Neonicz Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, is expected to be a leap forward in automating healthcare education and management in Liberia.

Around 15 startups presented their products and services before the Liberian delegation, seeking opportunities for collaboration in various domains.

Making a presentation on West Africa, Augustus J Flomo, former Deputy Minister of Economy of Liberia and CEO of Gusceman INC, said Africa is a new frontier of opportunities for businesses and enterprises. Noting that startups can extend technical knowledge with Africa through partnerships, he said the market in Africa offers vast opportunities in information and communications technology, fintech, manufacturing and real estate sectors.

Cecelia C Kpangabala Flomo, Executive Registrar, Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery, said it was exciting to get a solution from Neonicz for tasks that were long done manually by their officials, enabling health workers in Liberia to deliver better services.

