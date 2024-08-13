L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, entered into a long-term agreement with energy major Shell. As part of the multi-year framework, LTTS will provide integrated engineering and procurement services along with digital engineering services, data governance for capital projects, and digital project management consultancy for Shell’s global assets.
“This new agreement with Shell as their engineering partner further builds on our long and continuous relationship in the area of information management and allied engineering services,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.
