Microsoft has announced new features it added to Excel, available on the web, Windows, and macOS versions.

As per reports, the tech giant began testing the features with Office Insiders back in August. A new ‘image’ function will allow users to directly insert images into a cell from a source location.

XDA developers reported that Office Insiders could try to access it on Android.

In addition, Excel will analyse data in the cells and list formula suggestions. Excel will also provide suggestions to fix broken links for cloud workbooks, as per reports. The add search bar in the queries pane is a new search bar offered to Excel for web to locate files.

