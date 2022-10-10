Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build to Insiders in the Dev Channel with new features. Right-clicking the taskbar after installing the build will redirect users to the task manager.

"We are beginning to roll out a new settings experience for Widgets. Windows Insiders who are also Office Insiders can now try the new Outlook for Windows," the company said.

The latest build will support third-party widgets and new video calling functions for Chat from Microsoft Teams. The video calling feature will show the preview of users’ video feed to fix your appearance or spot any background issues before starting a call.

Video chat experience

In addition, the build has a snipping tool which will automatically save screenshots.

According to reports, the third third-party widgets can only be tested locally on the latest Insider Preview build for now. It will appear in the Microsoft Store once the build is formally released. At this time, widgets can be created for packaged Win32 apps. Progressive Web App (PWA) widgets are planned as part of Microsoft Edge 108, The Verge reported.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit