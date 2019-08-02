Mindtree appoints Debashis Chatterjee as MD & CEO

Mindtree, an L&T Group company, has appointed Debashis Chatterjee as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Mindtree, Chatterjee was the President, Global Delivery and Global Leader for the Digital Sytems and Technology practice at Cognizant.

“Chatterjee’s diverse experience and strong client focussed approach will take Mindtree to the next level of growth and create enormous value to all the stakeholders,” AM Naik, Group Chairman, L&T, said.

During his 22 years of service at Cognizant, Chatterjee held various leadership roles from running the Banking & Financial Services practice, to building and managing several delivery operations centres, to driving technology innovation and next generation solutions across various lines of service.

He was a key member of Executive Leadership Group and a member of the Board of Directors for Cognizant, India.