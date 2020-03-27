Mobile phones, PC companies ready with virtual service centres to assist customers

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
As consumers in India grapple with the complete lockdown and are working from home, electronics products and mobile phone makers are unable to serve customers at service centres. To handle this, the consumer product companies are setting up virtual centres and leveraging on social media or livechat features on their websites.
Although most of the companies have announced extended warranty on devices and replacement of damaged products when required, offering repairs for appliances and devices is a challenge, according to smartphone and consumer durable players.
For instance, smartphone maker Xiaomi said that the company is providing email, chat and social media support to help customers facing problems with their devices. However, since there is a national lockdown, the company’s customer care service on calls are not working.
Globally, companies are going the extra mile to help consumers who are working from home, through their websites.
Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc, has written “Releasing an HP response to Covid-19 Guide for Customers and Partners with details on our business continuity plans, how-to guides and other useful information pertaining to the most common requests we are receiving, including cleaning your PC or printer, best practices when working from home, and tips for hosting virtual meetings”.
He wrote that the company was increasing its customer support through its global support website for customers and partners needing assistance during this time. “We are also updating our 24/7 Virtual Agent regularly with the latest information,” he added. The company is following the same in India too.
All consumer durable companies have also suspended operations of their plants and other services, but are helping consumers with after-sales service issues virtually and offering do-it-yourself videos or voice assistance to solve simples issues with regards to appliances.
“From operating our call centres with the active support of our service engineers to extending the warranty on Haier products across all categories, we want to ensure that our customers are provided with the best service experience at all times. We are taking all necessary measures to combat the influence of the present situation on the ground and want to ensure relentless support to our customers,” Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India, told BusinessLine.
Ravi Bhat, Service Head, Godrej Appliances, said that the company has initiated ‘Remote Assist’ wherein it is providing DIY videos or Voice Assistance in order to solve at least some of the simpler service requests from the customers.
“They can continue to reach us through our website, over consumer care email and our Mobile App in case they have any query or need any assistance,” he said.
Panasonic India said that its call centre is open and if a customer is registered, they can call and register their complaints, which goes to the branch offices and are then taken up to be resolved virtually.
“We are also calling all registered customers and sharing the mobile numbers of our local staff for support, if required. Since summers are here and ACs will require servicing soon, we have developed DIY videos to help consumers clean their machines on their own. We are also active on social media to help the consumers in whatever manner we can in the current circumstances,” a Panasonic India spokesperson said.
In the automotive sector, companies have deployed emergency roadside assistance for the customers in case of emergency and minor repairs through their emergency dial-in numbers.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
The stock of Gujarat Gas jumped 10 per cent on Thursday, breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹222.
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...