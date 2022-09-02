Nokia launches eco-friendly smartphones, subscription service Circular

HMG Global’s Nokia has announced Circular, an eco-friendly subscription service. In addition to the subscription, Nokia also launched four new smartphone devices and a tablet - X30, G60, C31, and T21.

Focus on sustainability

Nokia’s recently introduced Circular subscription has made its debut in UK and Germany. As per reports, the service will appear alongside the whole new series of smartphones and a tablet, including HMD’s most eco-friendly smartphone yet, Nokia X30 . Nokia X30 is “made of 100% recycled aluminium, including both the frame of the device and speaker grills, and uses 65% recycled plastic”, reports say.

Nokia X30 5G

Nokia X30 supports 5G and comes with premium features such as 50MP PureView camera that uses Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The Nokia X30 supports AI for ultra-wide angle and vibrant night-mode. The camera is protected by scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass, and got PureDisplay with bright colours and smooth viewing.

Nokia G60 5G

Nokia G60 is made from 100% recycled plastic back and 60% recycled plastic frame. Nokia G60 comes with a 6.58” FHD+ 120Hz display for easy scrolling and a 50MP AI triple camera. Nokia G60 also supports 5G and provides with smooth premium experience.

Nokia C31

Nokia C31 falls under the C-series. Nokia bets on durability with C31 device, an improved 6.7” HD+ display, and long-lasting three-day battery life that is powered by AI saving features. Nokia C31 also has triple rear and selfie cameras powered by Google camera, and improved protection with dust and moisture resistance.

Nokia T21

Nokia T21 is designed with aluminium that features a 60% recycled plastic cover for the antenna. The newly launched tablet by Nokia comes with built-in features such as HD video streaming, voice calling and NFC payment capability.

Pricing and Availability

The four new devices will be available in select markets globally starting today.

Nokia X30 5G comes in Cloudy Blue or Ice White and is available in 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB memory. Priced at 529 EUR (approximately ₹42,000).

Nokia G60 5G comes in Pure Black or Ice Grey and is available in 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB and 6/128 GB memory. Priced at 319 EUR (approximately ₹25,000).

Nokia C31 comes in Mint, Charcoal and Cyan and is available in 3/32 GB, 4/64 GB, and 4/128 GB memory. Priced at 239 EUR ( approximately ₹19,000).

Nokia T21 comes in Charcoal Grey and is available in 4/64 GB and 4/128 GB memory. Priced around at 129 EUR (approximately ₹10,000).